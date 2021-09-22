AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.62

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 16746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Barings LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

