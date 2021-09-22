Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

