Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKCCF shares. started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

