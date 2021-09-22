Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKCCF shares. started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

