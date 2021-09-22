Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$1.96 during trading on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

