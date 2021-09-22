Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

