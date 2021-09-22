Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.92.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.