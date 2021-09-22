Alerus Financial NA Has $1.81 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.