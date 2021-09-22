Alerus Financial NA Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $144.13. 2,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average is $159.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

