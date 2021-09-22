Alerus Financial NA Sells 4,286 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $219.80. 1,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,937. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

