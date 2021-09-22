Alerus Financial NA Sells 602 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $190.16. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,230. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

