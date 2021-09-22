Alerus Financial NA Takes $2.48 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 12,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,970. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

