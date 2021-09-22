Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

