Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Alico has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

ALCO stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Alico has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,235 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alico stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Alico worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

