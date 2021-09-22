Alight (NYSE:ALIT) vs. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Critical Survey

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alight and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Alight.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alight and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A DHI Group $136.88 million 1.56 -$30.01 million $0.16 26.63

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24%

Summary

DHI Group beats Alight on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

