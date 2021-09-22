Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.95. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 4,820 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.