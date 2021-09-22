Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

