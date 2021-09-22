Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,735,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

