Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

