Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,018 ($13.30) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17). Approximately 208,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 304,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($13.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 982.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

