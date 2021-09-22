Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

