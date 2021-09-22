Alpha Impact Market Cap Reaches $9.74 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $13,194.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00167368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00108415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.18 or 0.06807558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.07 or 0.99814938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

