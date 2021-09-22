Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Korea Investment CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $18.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,811.70. 38,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,784.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,494.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,407.70 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.