Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Major Shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci Buys 1,542,553 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.65. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

