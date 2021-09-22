Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Declares None Dividend of $0.17

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altabancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 10,918.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Altabancorp worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

