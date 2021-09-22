AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATGFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 4,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.