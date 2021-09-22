Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.05

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 87266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

