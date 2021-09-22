Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $15.40

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.72. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.