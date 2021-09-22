American Century Companies Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northwest Pipe worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

