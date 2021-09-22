American Century Companies Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 68.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTS opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $176.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

