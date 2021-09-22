American Century Companies Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $337,831,370 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

