American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

