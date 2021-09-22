American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,367 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 161.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

