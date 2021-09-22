American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.