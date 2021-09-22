American Century Companies Inc. Sells 143,052 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,052 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

