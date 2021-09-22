American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 189.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

