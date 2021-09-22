American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.16. 1,083,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.