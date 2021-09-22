American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 67.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $4,625,908. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.