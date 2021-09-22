American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

