Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Americold Realty Trust traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 23568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

