Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average of $239.77. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

