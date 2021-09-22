Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,538 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

