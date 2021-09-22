Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $306.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $287.17 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

