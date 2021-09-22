Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $8.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

