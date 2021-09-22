Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

