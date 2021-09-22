Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of AVPT opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

