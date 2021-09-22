Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.94 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.