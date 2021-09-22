Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 902,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,622. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

