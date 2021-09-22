Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 340.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

