Analysts Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

TREX stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

