Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $17.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $15.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,717. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

